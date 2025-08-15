Rajasthan: 5 students injured as portion of ceiling in Bundi school falls during I-Day event

KOTA: A portion of a false ceiling at a private school's auditorium in Rajasthan's Bundi fell during Independence Day celebrations on Friday, leaving five students injured, officials said.

They were rushed to a hospital where two children, among the five, received stitches on their heads and were discharged after primary medical care, they said.

"A portion of the false ceiling of the auditorium in St. Paul's Senior Secondary school in Bundi fell on Friday morning when the Independence Day function was going on," Chief District Education Officer (CDEO) Priti Bala Sharma told PTI.

The injured kids were identified as Aadira Panjwani (6), Aarna Jhakal (11), Shreshthi (10), Twinkle Soni (13) and Vinay Tehlwani (8), the officer said.

The children were not sitting directly under the portion of the false ceiling that fell; however, hard paper sheets of the false ceiling flung around, she added.