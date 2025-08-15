'Sanghi-saathi' should thank British on completing 100 years: Akhilesh Yadav on PM lauding RSS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a veiled dig at the RSS after it was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech, saying it should thank the British on completion of its 100 years as some organisations were made by them so that the country could be divided on religious lines.

Speaking to reporters at the Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow after hoisting the tricolour, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also questioned the prime minister's 'swadeshi' pitch, saying those who are swadeshi only by speech should become swadeshi in mind.

He hit out at the ruling BJP, saying it should not tell lies and no politics should be done on this day. "This group of Sanghi saathis...I want to remind them that when the BJP was formed and the person who became the first national president of the BJP, in its first session, it was decided that the political ideology of the party would be socialist and secular," he said.

"And, on this completion of 100 years, they should congratulate the British. Because we have heard and some historians have also written that some organisations were made by the British so that 'Bharat' could be divided on religious lines, a gulf could be created between Hindus and Muslims. Hence, the Sanghi saathis, whose first ideology is socialist and secular, they should remember it, so that the country can move forward," Yadav said.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday hailed 100 years of RSS as a "very proud and glorious" journey of the "world's biggest NGO" and lauded all its volunteers for their dedicated service to the nation.