Nation

‘Committed to India’s development’: Modi hails RSS in Independence Day speech

Modi praised the RSS for its role in nation-building and societal development over the last century, describing it as the world’s largest NGO committed to public service.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025(Photo | PTI)
Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address on Friday, praised the contribution of the RSS, widely seen as the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

The Prime Minister's praise for the RSS comes at a time when there is speculation that the RSS and the BJP are at odds over several issues.

It has also come amid speculations that the RSS is seeking more changes within the BJP’s organisational structure and in government functioning.

PM Modi stated, "An organisation was born 100 years ago — Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh! With the goal of welfare of Maa Bharati for 100 years, the RSS volunteers dedicated their lives to the welfare of the motherland, with regard to this resolution of nation building from the creation of individual".

He added that he remembers all the volunteers who have contributed to the service of the nation over the past 100 years.

Modi praised the RSS for its role in nation-building and societal development over the last century, describing it as the world’s largest NGO committed to India's development and public service.

Meanwhile, Congress party has contradicted the Prime Minister’s remarks on the RSS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
Narendra Modi breaks Indira Gandhi's record with 12 consecutive I-Day speeches
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
Op Sindoor punished enemies beyond imagination; India won’t tolerate Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail: PM Modi
RSS
PM Modi
79th Independence Day

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com