‘Committed to India’s development’: Modi hails RSS in Independence Day speech

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address on Friday, praised the contribution of the RSS, widely seen as the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

The Prime Minister's praise for the RSS comes at a time when there is speculation that the RSS and the BJP are at odds over several issues.

It has also come amid speculations that the RSS is seeking more changes within the BJP’s organisational structure and in government functioning.

PM Modi stated, "An organisation was born 100 years ago — Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh! With the goal of welfare of Maa Bharati for 100 years, the RSS volunteers dedicated their lives to the welfare of the motherland, with regard to this resolution of nation building from the creation of individual".

He added that he remembers all the volunteers who have contributed to the service of the nation over the past 100 years.

Modi praised the RSS for its role in nation-building and societal development over the last century, describing it as the world’s largest NGO committed to India's development and public service.

Meanwhile, Congress party has contradicted the Prime Minister’s remarks on the RSS.