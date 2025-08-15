From Sudarshan Chakra defence system to demographic mission: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s I-Day speech

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, marking the nation’s 79th Independence Day with the longest speech ever on the occasion.

Speaking for 103 minutes, Modi hailed the armed forces over Operation Sindoor and announced GST reforms by Diwali, among other other things.

The prime minister announced the launch of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, the country’s state-of-the-art defence system, aimed at enhancing modern weapon systems to protect key establishments and strengthen retaliatory capabilities. He said the system would not only ensure national security but also enable India to respond effectively to cross-border threats.

On Trump tariffs, GST and Income Tax reforms

Amid the ongoing tariff dispute with the US President Donald Trump, PM Modi sent a clear, albeit indirect, message that he would "stand firm like a wall" in defence of farmers and other national interests — "without stopping and without yielding to anything or anyone."

"India will never accept any compromise regarding its farmers, its livestock rearers, its fishermen," the prime minister said as the US is seeking duty concessions from India in agriculture and dairy sectors.

To boost prospects for the business community and the public, Modi announced significant next-generation GST reforms to be introduced by Diwali, aimed at reducing the prices of essential commodities.

"We have discussed with states and we will usher in next generation GST reforms by Diwali, which will be a Diwali gift for citizens. Tax on items of common man will be reduced substantially," he said.

Speaking on the Income Tax, Modi said the government's new reforms has made life easier for citizens, and improved capabilities has aided in raising the tax-free income limit of an individual to Rs 12 lakh per annum.

"We have also undertaken reforms to make life easier for citizens. Income tax refund, faceless assessment, raising tax-free income limit to Rs 12 lakh per annum are all result of tax reforms. No one ever imagined that tax relief on income up to Rs 12 lakh is possible. When a nation's capability increases, its citizens benefit," he said.