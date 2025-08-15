From Sudarshan Chakra defence system to demographic mission: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s I-Day speech

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, marking the nation’s 79th Independence Day with the longest speech ever on the occasion.
Speaking for 103 minutes, Modi hailed the armed forces over Operation Sindoor and announced GST reforms by Diwali, among other other things.
The prime minister announced the launch of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, the country’s state-of-the-art defence system, aimed at enhancing modern weapon systems to protect key establishments and strengthen retaliatory capabilities. He said the system would not only ensure national security but also enable India to respond effectively to cross-border threats.
On Trump tariffs, GST and Income Tax reforms
Amid the ongoing tariff dispute with the US President Donald Trump, PM Modi sent a clear, albeit indirect, message that he would "stand firm like a wall" in defence of farmers and other national interests — "without stopping and without yielding to anything or anyone."
"India will never accept any compromise regarding its farmers, its livestock rearers, its fishermen," the prime minister said as the US is seeking duty concessions from India in agriculture and dairy sectors.
To boost prospects for the business community and the public, Modi announced significant next-generation GST reforms to be introduced by Diwali, aimed at reducing the prices of essential commodities.
"We have discussed with states and we will usher in next generation GST reforms by Diwali, which will be a Diwali gift for citizens. Tax on items of common man will be reduced substantially," he said.
Speaking on the Income Tax, Modi said the government's new reforms has made life easier for citizens, and improved capabilities has aided in raising the tax-free income limit of an individual to Rs 12 lakh per annum.
"We have also undertaken reforms to make life easier for citizens. Income tax refund, faceless assessment, raising tax-free income limit to Rs 12 lakh per annum are all result of tax reforms. No one ever imagined that tax relief on income up to Rs 12 lakh is possible. When a nation's capability increases, its citizens benefit," he said.
On alleged demographic change
Modi announced a high-powered mission to counter what he claimed was a conspiracy to alter India’s demographic profile through illegal infiltration.
"I wish to warn the country about a concern that is emerging as a crisis. As part of a premeditated conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown," he said.
The prime minister warned that illegal infiltration would not be tolerated under any circumstances, accusing infiltrators of seizing tribal lands and depriving youth of opportunities.
"These ghuspaithiyas (infiltrators) are snatching the bread and butter of our youth. These ghuspaithiyas are targeting our country's daughters and sisters. This will not be tolerated. These ghuspaithiyas are befooling innocent tribals and capturing their forest land. This country will not tolerate this," he said.
On Operation Sindoor, Pakistan and Defence
Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan, Modi declared that Operation Sindoor had given a "befitting reply" to Pakistan-backed terrorists. He cautioned that if the enemy dared to commit any misadventure in the future, "India’s response would be more deadly than ever before."
Attacking Pakistan, he said “blood and water will not flow together” and called the Indus Water Treaty unjust to Indian farmers, insisting that only they have the right to its waters.
Outlining a comprehensive roadmap for development, Modi paid tribute to the valour of Indian soldiers, praising their role in Operation Sindoor for delivering a “befitting reply to the enemy beyond their imagination" following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Highlighting the importance of self-reliance, Modi praised its role during Op Sindoor and reiterated that India’s new mantra is Aatmanirbharta.
Concluding with a firm declaration, he said India would not tolerate nuclear blackmail and would continue with its "new normal" in combating terrorism. He termed terrorism "an enemy of humanity."
On employment
Modi also launched a major employment initiative, the Pradhanmantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, effective from Independence Day, aimed at generating 3.5 crore job in next two years. He said that under this scheme the youth getting first job in the private sector will get Rs 15,000 and the companies (employing them) will get incentive amounts.
"From today, the Pradhanmantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is being implemented. Under this scheme, youth getting their first job in the private sector will be given fifteen thousand rupees," the prime minister said.
With an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over two years. Of these, 1.92 crore beneficiaries will be first timers, entering the workforce. The benefits of the scheme would be applicable to jobs created between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.
Appealing to political parties to unite in pursuing reforms, Modi urged a collective resolution to transform India into a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Throughout his speech, he invoked India’s rich legacies to inspire empowerment across all sectors of society.
On self-relience, semiconductors, energy, space
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a clarion call to support Swadeshi and voiced strong support for promoting local initiatives. "To fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat, India is building a modern ecosystem in every sector, making the nation self-reliant," he said.
Modi noted that chips under India’s semiconductor plan would enter the market this year, with greater efforts to boost domestic production — a key step towards self-sufficiency. He said that six semiconductor units are already on ground and four new units have been given green signal
"By the end of this year, made in India, made by the people of India, made in India chips will come to the market," Modi said.
The prime minister announced that India will launch the National Deep Water Exploration Mission to explore the reserves of oil and gas beneath the sea to become self-reliant and energy independent.
"We want to work in mission mode to explore the reserves of oil and gas beneath the sea. That is why India is going to launch the National Deep Water Exploration Mission. This is an important announcement towards becoming energy independent," he said.
Modi said India is rapidly working on 10 new nuclear reactors and has pledged to increase its nuclear energy capacity tenfold.
"Work is progressing rapidly on 10 new nuclear reactors and, by 2047, we have pledged to increase our nuclear energy capacity tenfold... We are bringing major reforms in the nuclear energy sector," he said.
Meanwhile, the prime minister said that India has achieved its ambitious climate target of having 50 percent of its cumulative installed electricity capacity from non-fossil-based sources five years ahead of schedule, even as the world worries about global warming.
The prime minister also India is working towards becoming self-reliant in the space sector with aspirations for its own space station.
He said India is working on becoming self-reliant in the space sector as well and is preparing for the launch of Gaganyaan, India's flagship human spaceflight programme. "We will make our own space station," he said.
Modi highlighted the success of home-grown Unified Payments Interface (UPI), stating that UPI alone accounts for 50 per cent of real-time transactions in the world. "Our UPI platform feels like a wonder to the world today...we have the capability (to become self-reliant)," he said.
In a bold call to action, Modi said that just as India developed its own COVID-19 vaccines and pioneered digital payments through UPI, it must now take on the challenge of producing its own jet engines. He urged Indian scientists and youth to embrace this mission as a national priority.
These announcements, Modi said, reflect a renewed vision of a self-reliant, technologically advanced, and globally competitive Bharat, marching confidently towards its centenary of independence in 2047.