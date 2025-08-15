PM Modi announces GST reforms in I-Day speech, says 'substantial' rate cut by Diwali

Nation

Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST, as the indirect tax regime has completed eight years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands for the national anthem after hoisting the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.(Photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the next generation reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be unveiled by Diwali, which will provide 'substantial' tax relief to common man and benefit small and medium enterprises.

Addressing the nation on 79th Independence Day, Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed eight years.

GST, which subsumed a host of taxes and local levies, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

"We have discussed with states and we will usher in next generation GST reforms by Diwali, which will be a Diwali gift for citizens. Tax on items of common man will be reduced substantially," Modi said in his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"Our MSMEs will benefit hugely. Daily use items will become cheaper, which will also strengthen our economy," he added.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) comprising state finance ministers is already discussing the rate rationalisation and pruning of slabs in GST.

