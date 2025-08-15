Nation

'Standing like wall' to protect interests of farmers, herders, fishermen: PM Modi on US trade talks

Modi's remarks come as the US is seeking duty concessions from India in agriculture and dairy sectors in the proposed bilateral trade agreement being negotiated between the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.(Photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will not compromise on the interests of farmers, livestock rearers and fishermen, asserting that he is standing like a wall to protect them.

The remarks are important as the US is seeking duty concessions from India in agriculture and dairy sectors in the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), being negotiated between the two countries.

The US has also imposed steep tariffs on India.

Trump has ratcheted up tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, which will come into effect from August 27. At present, an additional 25 percent tariffs are there on Indian goods entering American market.

"Modi is standing like a wall against any harmful policy related to the farmers, fishermen and cattle rearers of India. India will never accept any compromise regarding its farmers, its livestock rearers, its fishermen," he said while addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day.

In the proposed BTA, the US is seeking reduced tariffs on products like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds and ethanol, as well as increased access for US dairy products. New Delhi is, however, strongly opposing these demands as these will have a direct bearing on farmers.

India has never given any duty concessions to any of its trading partners, including Australia and Switzerland, with whom it has signed trade agreements.

Op Sindoor punished enemies beyond imagination; India won’t tolerate Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail: PM Modi
Narendra Modi
India-US trade talks
US tariffs on India
79th Independence Day

