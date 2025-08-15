Constitutional measures only solution to retrieve states' powers, says TN CM Stalin in his I-day address

CHENNAI: Accusing the Union government of depriving the State of its rightful powers in recent years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday that the only solution is to take constitutional measures to restore the States’ share in the division of powers and finances between the Union and the States.

The CM made the remark in his Independence Day address after hoisting the National Flag at Fort St George here.

This is perhaps the first time the CM has made such critical remarks against the Union government in an Independence Day address.

Pointing out that the Constitution, framed by BR Ambedkar, clearly defines the division of powers between the Union and State governments to serve the people together, the CM said political changes over the past 75 years have steadily diminished the States’ share of powers.

"During recent years, we also witnessed the attempts of the Union government to snatch away the powers of the States in many sectors. Since the State governments are closer to the power, they require more power. Contrary to this, the rights of the States in key sectors like health and education have been continuously snatched away," Stalin charged.