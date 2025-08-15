PM Modi announces National Deep Water Exploration Mission to find oil under seabed

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a National Deep Water Exploration Mission aimed at discovering oil and gas reserves beneath the seabed, as part of efforts to boost domestic production and reduce the country's multi-billion-dollar import bill.

India is dependent on imports to meet as much as 88 per cent of its needs of crude oil, which is converted into fuels like petrol and diesel, and about half of its requirement of natural gas, which is used to generate electricity, produce fertilisers and converted to CNG to power automobiles.

One reason for high import dependence is that the country is not endowed with easy-to-find reserves. Large oil and gas discoveries like KG-D6 of Reliance Industries and KG-DWN-98/2 of ONGC happened in the pre-2014 period in deep-sea blocks.

"A huge portion of the budget is spent on importing petrol, diesel, gas, and other such resources... lakhs of crores of rupees go into this," Modi said.

"If we weren't dependent on energy imports, that money could have been used for eradicating poverty, farmers' welfare and improving conditions in our villages... but instead, we have to send it to foreign countries."

The government, he said, is now working to make the country self-reliant in energy.

"To make India a developed nation, we are now embarking on a new phase of Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean)," he said. "Building on this effort, we aim to work in mission mode to explore and discover oil and gas reserves beneath the sea. That's why India is launching the National Deep Water Exploration Mission - a significant step toward achieving energy independence."