US, Russia hail India on Independence Day amid geopolitical shifts

As India celebrated its 78th Independence Day, both the United States and Russia praised the country’s growing global influence, highlighting the strategic value of their ties with New Delhi, especially significant amid shifting global dynamics and the backdrop President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a statement, called the US-India relationship “consequential and far-reaching,” despite ongoing trade frictions.

“Our nations share a vision for a more peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific. This partnership spans industries, fuels innovation, drives critical technologies, and extends into space,” he said, reiterating Washington’s commitment to deepening cooperation with New Delhi to meet modern global challenges.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described India as a nation with “well-deserved authority” in world affairs. He highlighted India’s active engagement on key global issues and reaffirmed Moscow’s intent to further strengthen the “special privileged strategic partnership” between the two countries.

Putin expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to expand, benefiting both nations and contributing to regional and global stability.

The strong messages from Washington and Moscow reflect India’s pivotal diplomatic positioning in a multipolar world, one where its influence continues to grow across strategic, technological, and economic domains.