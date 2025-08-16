AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s viral video triggers political storm in Punjab; BJP, SAD complain to EC

CHANDIGARH: A political storm has sparked over the viral video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab-in-charge and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying that AAP will do ``whatever it takes ‘’ to win 2027 assembly elections, as both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has complained to the Election Commission in this regard.

Addressing the women’s wing’s workshop on August 13 at Mohali, Sisodia said that women had voted enthusiastically to form the AAP government in Punjab. In 2027, compared to 2022, even more women will vote for AAP. `` We have taken a pledge to make ‘Rangla Punjab,’ and we are working to make every family in Punjab wealthy and prosperous. To achieve this, we will support everything from self-help groups (SHGs) to small startups, local shops, and small businesses through government schemes. We will bring women to the forefront. These women’s teams will take these achievements door to door and work on them. The real goal is to win the 2027 election,” he had said.

The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar today wrote a letter to the Election Commission demanding action against Sisodia over a viral video. Jakhar alleged that in the video, the AAP leader advocates winning elections "by hook or by crook," promoting undemocratic methods and violating Indian laws.

In his letter, Jakhar stated that on the eve of Independence Day, Sisodia delivered a speech where he mentioned using 'Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed, Sach, Jhooth, Sawaal, Jawaab, Ladai, Jhagda' to win the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. He said these remarks mock the values of peace, freedom, and integrity and clearly indicate the AAP's intention to undermine the democratic process.

Jakhar further added that these statements threaten the peace, development, and prosperity of Punjab. They provide evidence of a clear intent to engage in corrupt practices, intimidate voters, incite hostility, and disturb public peace. He said these acts constitute serious offences under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, including: bribery under Section 123(1), ⁠undue influence under Section 123(2), promoting enmity under Section 123(3A). Furthermore, the letter cites offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including: promoting enmity between various groups (Section 196), statements against national unity (Section 197) and iIllegal threats and instilling fear (Section 353).

Jakhar noted that such behavior is considered a corrupt practice and should lead to disqualification from contesting elections under Section 8.

He appealed to the Election Commission to take immediate cognizance of the matter, initiate a swift investigation, and take strict punitive and legal action against Sisodia and the AAP, Punjab, for their open declaration of winning elections through corrupt, unconstitutional, and illegal means. He has demanded that an FIR should be registered against Sisodia and also ademanded that Sisodia be disqualified from contesting any future elections and be barred from giving political or public speeches, as his behavior and statements pose a serious threat to the sanctity of elections, social unity, and the democratic framework.