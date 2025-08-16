CPM says RSS praise a dishonour to martyrs

NEW DELHI: The CPM said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising RSS in his Independence Day speech is “deeply regrettable”.

Party general secretary MA Baby said that the organisation, which was banned following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, had no contribution to the freedom struggle and always attempts to weaken national unity.

Taking to X, Baby wrote, “It is deeply regrettable that Prime Minister Modi, in his #IndependenceDay address from the Red Fort, chose to praise the RSS — an organisation with a dubious historical record. An organisation which had no role whatsoever in these struggles and has consistently sought to undermine national unity along religious lines. Historians have documented its role in inciting communal riots and other violence. Notably, the organisation was banned following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of our freedom struggle.”