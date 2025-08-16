Cyber criminals target Gujarat temple devotees

AHMEDABAD: On the eve of Janmashtami, a Rs 201 ‘Makhan mishri offering’ scheme in the name of Gujarat’s famed Dwarkadhish temple has been exposed as cyber fraud.

The fake offer, floated by an outfit called ‘Ghar Mandir,’ was dismissed by the temple administration, which clarified that official prasad is available only in person or via its authorised website.

The con, unmasked just a day before the festivities, revolves around a website called ‘Ghar Mandir’. Posing as a divine service, it offers to deliver temple prasad and garlands to devotees’ doorsteps for a fixed online fee claiming to mark the “appearance day of Lord Dwarkadhish.”

Behind the pious pitch, however, lurks a calculated ploy to siphon money.

The Dwarkadhish Devasthan Management Committee, temple administrator Himanshu Chauhan, and priest representatives have slammed the claims as “completely misleading.”

They emphasised that every offering in the temple is prepared exclusively under priestly supervision in the Bhog Bhandar, first presented to the deity, and then distributed only within the temple premises.