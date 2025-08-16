Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra witnesses historic world record in human pyramid formation

MUMBAI: Maharashtra celebrated the Dahi Handi festival by making a historic world record with the formation of a ten-tier Govinda human pyramid in Thane.

During the Dahi Handi festival, one Govinda died while tying the rope to climb for Govindas at Mankhurd, while 30 Govindas got injured in different parts of the city in Mumbai.

The historic world record was achieved by Jogeshwari's Konkan Nagar Govinda Pathak by forming a 10-tier human pyramid at the Sanskruti Dahi Handi festival in Thane, hosted by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. It was this year's first 10-storey pyramid.

This pathak also incorporated a ‘Char Ekka' formation. It's a formation where four participants are stacked atop a single person. This feat requires remarkable strength, balance, and coordination.

The transport minister, Sarnaik, congratulated the team, saying, "This is not a record, it's a sign of focus, teamwork, and organisation. The Govindas have indeed shown skill and commitment." The minister also awarded Rs 25 lakh as a cash prize to this mandal that made the world record by forming a tenth-tier human pyramid.