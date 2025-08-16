Digital Gujarat? 467 panchayats of Gujarat still without computers, 111 offline

AHMEDABAD: Amid tall claims of digital rural development, Gujarat’s ground reality tells another story. Fresh central data reveals that 467 gram panchayats in the state still lack a single computer. Adding to the irony, 111 panchayat offices don’t even have broadband access.

Out of the 14,648 gram panchayat buildings across Gujarat, these glaring gaps raise questions on the state's much-touted "Digital India" push.

The digital divide in India's grassroots democracy came under sharp focus in the Lok Sabha when Samajwadi Party MP Devesh Shakya questioned the government on the lack of basic facilities like computers and internet in Gram Panchayats across states.

Responding to the query, the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj laid bare stark numbers on digital readiness. In Gujarat, out of 14,648 Gram Panchayat Bhavans, 14,181 are equipped with computers but 467 still function without a single computer.

Zooming out to the national level, the scale of deficiency looks even starker. Across India, as many as 56,387 Gram Panchayat Bhavans are operating without their own computers, undercutting the government’s push for e-governance in rural India.