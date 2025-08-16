Girl dies as under-construction school balcony collapses in Udaipur; AEN suspended, FIR filed against contractor

JAIPUR: Mishaps in Rajasthan’s government schools simply refuse to stop. After last month’s tragedies in Jhalawar and Jaisalmer, which claimed the lives of eight students, a girl died after the balcony of an under-construction government school collapsed on her in Udaipur's Kotda.
Taking swift action, the government has held local officials guilty of negligence. The accident took place on Independence Day at PM Shri Government Higher Primary School in Patharpadi village under Kotda police station. Strict measures have rapidly been initiated.
Acting Assistant Engineer (AEN) Hem Singh has been suspended and the services of the contractual civil consultant have been terminated. In addition, instructions have been issued to register an FIR against the contractor firm, M/s Divyanshi Enterprises.
Hem Singh, originally appointed as a Grade III teacher, had been working as an AEN for the past 11 years. JEN Anil Kashyap, who was drawing a salary of Rs 15,000, had been handling the technical monitoring of school buildings for nearly 22 years.
Villagers allege that substandard materials were being used in the construction of the school. Following the incident, all construction work has been halted. Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the department acted immediately after taking cognisance of the matter and that a high-level probe is now underway.
Questions have also been raised about the appointment of a teacher and a contractual worker instead of qualified engineers to monitor the work for the school’s construction. Udaipur ADPC Nanihal Singh defended the decision, saying both officials held engineering diplomas and were deputed by higher authorities from Jaipur. He admitted, however, that while the AEN and JEN were directly responsible for site monitoring, he too shared accountability.
“The negligence lies with the contractor, which is why a case has been registered against him,” Singh said.
The accident occurred on Friday when the balcony of the under-construction building suddenly collapsed. One girl died on the spot, while another sustained serious injuries and was later shifted to Gujarat for treatment. Both girls were not students of the school.
The deceased had come to her grandmother’s house and, on Friday morning, was on her way to the toilet with a friend when the balcony collapsed, burying her under the debris. Eyewitnesses say the accident was caused by improper filling of the lintel and rather premature removal of shuttering.
According to information, the Central Government had sanctioned Rs 75 lakh for the construction of the school building, which was to include seven rooms and other facilities. Work began in February and was scheduled to be completed by August 5, but remained unfinished. The contractor had already sought a two-month extension.
Angry villagers blamed the tragedy on poor-quality construction material and said that if the school had been operational, the consequences could have been far worse. Police and administrative officials are stationed at the site, attempting to pacify the grieving family and agitated locals.
This is not the first such incident in Rajasthan. Last month, seven children were killed when the roof of a government school collapsed in Jhalawar, sparking widespread criticism of the Education Department and the state government. Education Minister Madan Dilawar had accepted responsibility but deferred any further decision to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Days later, another mishap occurred in Jaisalmer, where the gate of a government school collapsed, killing one child and injuring two others, including a teacher.
On Independence Day, besides the Udaipur tragedy, a private school in Bundi also saw a major scare when its false ceiling collapsed, leaving five people injured.
In light of these repeated incidents, the Congress has stepped up its attack on the state government. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said these accidents expose the government’s negligence and the dilapidated condition of school infrastructure. Calling it shameful that such a sensitive issue as the safety of children is being ignored, he demanded accountability over the incidents in Udaipur and Bundi.
State Congress President and former Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra was even more scathing, accusing the BJP government of being a “killer of children”.
He said the tragedies in Jhalawar, Jaisalmer, and now Udaipur were the result of gross negligence by the Education Department and administration. Dotasra claimed this was the third major school-related accident in a single month in which innocent children lost their lives due to negligence by government authorities.