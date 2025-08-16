Haryana CM Saini orders transfer of Bhiwani SP, suspension of 5 cops in school teacher's death case

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday ordered the transfer of SP and five police personnel in connection with the death of a woman school teacher in Bhiwani district of Haryana.

Manisha (19), a play school teacher was found dead with her throat slit in the fields of Singhani village in Bhiwani district on August 13.

Her family had refused to cremate her until the arrest of those who were behind her alleged murder.

Manisha had left her school on August 11 and went to a nearby nursing college to inquire about admission. However, she did not return home prompting her family members to look for her and they later found her dead. Manisha's family allege that her body showed signs of burning.

Bhiwani police suspected that she was abducted and later killed. The family members had even accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter.

The case was only registered afterwards when police visited the nursing college, the staff refused to hand over CCTV footage until August 13.

Following this, Chief Minister Saini ordered the transfer of Superintendent of Police of Bhiwani Manbir Singh. Five police personnel, including Station House Officer of Loharu, Ashok Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Shakuntala, have been suspended, said the officials and added that also directions have also been issued to initiate departmental action against them.

Sumit Kumar, a 2014 batch IPS officer has been appointed as the new SP of Bhiwani.

CM Saini said law and order will not be allowed to deteriorate under any circumstances and issued a strict warning to the officers that they should ensure such incidents should not take place in the future. "Safety of the citizens of the state is the priority of the government, ‘’ he asserted.

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh met the family and acknowledged police lapses, promising swift arrests and action against negligent officers.