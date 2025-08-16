Himanta Sarma harps on threat to identity; Arunachal CM pushes for green energy

GUWAHATI: The Northeast celebrated the 79th Independence Day despite calls from militant groups ULFA-Independent and the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland to boycott the event.

The celebrations passed off peacefully, except for a petrol bomb attack in Shillong, Meghalaya, by motorcycle-borne miscreants in the early hours. The incident caused no damage.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned, “We, the Assamese, cannot stay silent or else, we will lose our race, land and foundation in 10 years; 80 percent of our ministers will be unknown people within 15 years, and an unknown chief minister will hoist the tricolour on the I-Day after two decades.”

He promised that ongoing eviction drives would continue till all government land was reclaimed.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “With unmatched natural potential, Arunachal is becoming India’s green energy powerhouse. Our hydropower and critical mineral resources like graphite, limestone, and dolomite will power solar panels, batteries, and electric mobility for decades to come.”

He said the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Project would be ready by May 2026, and the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project by February 2032. Work on new hydropower projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore will begin in the next three years.

“These projects are not just about energy but also about empowerment. They will bring in over Rs 4,000 crore annually as free power to the state and Rs 750 crore to support local area development,” he said.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said resolving the Naga political issue remained his top priority. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state aspired to become a $100 billion economy by 2047, while Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed to the youth to “unleash their passion for a developed India, dream big, and shape a glorious future.”