IndiGo aircraft's tail strikes runway during go-around at Mumbai airport

MUMBAI: An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail touched the runway while powering up for a go-around manoeuvre in low altitude due to bad weather in Mumbai on Saturday, the airline said.

An Indigo spokesperson said, "On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to heavy rain and poor visibility in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely."

Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will undergo all necessary checks, repairs, and regulatory clearance before resuming operations, he added.

A spokesperson of the airline said in a statement, "At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident."

Earlier in March, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft’s tail had touched the runway during landing at Chennai airport. Besides, in September last year, a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike. The flight crew was de-rostered as part of the investigation.

In 2023, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had penalised IndiGo by Rs 30 lakh because of four tail strike incidents in six months. The DGCA is a statutory body of the Government of India to regulate civil aviation in India.

During an audit of those incidents, the civil aviation regulator found deficiencies in IndiGo’s training and engineering procedures.