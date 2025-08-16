Jaipur Diary | Ramgarh Dam rain plan left high and dry

Ramgarh Dam rain plan left high and dry

Jaipur got a taste of tech comedy on Tuesday as Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena’s AI-powered drones tried—and spectacularly failed—to make it rain at Ramgarh Dam.

The famous Ramgarh, once the biggest source of water for the Rajasthan capital, has turned dry in recent years. Thousands gathered for the grand puja and show that was slated to bring ‘artificial rain’ to revive Ramgarh.

However, the public ultimately ended up watching the drones wobble, crash, and produce zero drops.

Officials blamed the crowd for “disturbing GPS signals,”. A similar attempt last month had to be postponed because of actual rain.

Aides of Gehlot land him in trouble yet again

Trouble keeps knocking at the door of ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, thanks to his close associates—first, an ex-OSD spilt explosive secrets to the media. Then, a security staffer’s name surfaced in whispers about the recruitment exam paper leak scam.

Now, political circles are abuzz over his most trusted aide moving into a lavish, Vasant Vihar bungalow worth crores. Adding to the chatter are claims of a swanky Dubai property allegedly in a relative’s name. Whether truth or mere rumour, the buzz refuses to die.

As the saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire – and this political veteran may soon have to rethink his circle.

Jaipur’s elephants turn into fashion icons

World Elephant Day saw Haathi Gaon near Jaipur transform into a vibrant open-air runway. Fifteen beautifully decorated elephants paraded with royal grace, delighting locals and tourists alike.

The day’s star, birthday girl Jonali, basked in applause as she enjoyed her special cake. Yet, it was Chanda who stole the limelight, draped in a handcrafted ‘jhool’ embroidered with lions, deer, and peacocks, along with 62 kilos of silver jewellery adorning her face, back, and legs.

Painted in natural colours with floral and royal motifs, the gentle giants became living artworks. The show was a nod to Rajasthan’s timeless bond with its elephants.