Lakhs gather at Nemra for Shibu Soren’s Sanskar Bhoj; leaders across India pay tribute to Dishom Guru

RANCHI: Tributes poured in for ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren on his Sanskar Bhoj at his native place in Nemra on Saturday.

From senior political figures and government officials to social representatives and local villagers, a vast gathering assembled to honour the memory of the revered leader, popularly known as ‘Dishom Guru.’

Dignitaries from all over the country participated in the Sanskar Bhoj. Apart from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Baba Ramdev, Pappu Yadav and several others visited Nemra. Governor Santosh Gangwar also offered floral tributes at Soren’s portrait and joined the Sanskar Bhoj. He later met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and family members to express his condolences.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled that Shibu Soren’s simplicity and personality had always impressed him.

“I had several meetings with Dishom Guru, Shibu Soren. His spontaneity, simplicity and personality always impressed me. Guruji was known not only as the guardian of tribals but also of other communities. I offer my humble tribute to him,” said Rajnath Singh after paying homage.

Given the massive turnout, extensive arrangements were made for more than one lakh people visiting Nemra. Huge cutouts of late Shibu Soren were installed on both sides of the road. Around 4,000 street lights and over 200 generators were arranged to deal with any power failure. Five big pandals were raised at different places for the Sanskar Bhoj, each carrying Soren’s picture where people paid their respects.

More than 300 e-rickshaws operated between designated parking zones and the event venue. Resting areas and dedicated footpaths were set up for visitors’ convenience.