Mob assaults Muslim men in UP's Etah; attacks police station after cops refuse to hand over rescued victims

ETAH: An angry mob attacked two Muslim men accusing them of theft, and later caused a ruckus at a police station where the victims were taken after being rescued, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Nayagaon police station area late on Friday night.

Fahim, one of the two attacked by the mob, said he and his relative Firoz were returning from a 'Chehlum' procession when a group of men stopped them.

They were mistaken for thieves and beaten with sticks, he said.

"We kept telling them we were not thieves but the mob didn't listen to us," he added.

A patrolling team arrived at the scene, rescued the two men, and took them to the police station.