'Navy played critical role in asserting dominance' during Op Sindoor, says Vice Admiral V Srinivas

A grand ceremonial parade and flypast were held at Southern Naval Command in Kochi to mark India’s 79th Independence Day.

The day started with Vice Admiral V Srinivas, the flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Southern Naval Command, laying a wreath at SNC War Memorial to honour the bravehearts who had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Addressing the parade, he recounted the long and arduous journey of freedom which laid the very foundation of modern India. “The rise of the country from the ashes of colonialism to world’s largest democracy redefines India’s place in the global order,” he said.