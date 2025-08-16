NMC junked negligence complaints without seeking legal opinion: RTIs

NEW DELHI: The failure to seek a legal opinion to understand the rules of appeal has led to the National Medical Commission (NMC) rejecting patients’ complaints of medical negligence and misconduct against doctors.

If the NMC, that regulates medical education, medical professionals, institutes, and research, had sought legal opinion, as many as 162 patients’ complaints against doctors about medical negligence would not have been rejected.

The NMC had internally discussed the patients’ right to appeal against erring doctors on three occasions, but always allowed doctors’ appeals to be heard and rejected patients’ appeals.

However, the NMC Act does not prohibit patients from filing an appeal to the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), said RTI activist Dr K V Babu, who filed a series of RTIs seeking the minutes of the NMC meeting on their decision. The EMRB regulates professional conduct and promotes medical ethics in the country to redress complaints.