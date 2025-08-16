Recurring pushbacks: Congress seeks ‘robust approach’ to thwart infiltration from Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: Assam's Congress on Saturday urged the Centre to review its border management measures to thwart the rising incidents of infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals.
In a letter to the Union home minister Amit Shah, Assam's leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, cited the recurring "pushback" operations being undertaken by the Assam Police along the Assam-Bangladesh border.
He said the state government had, on multiple occasions, acknowledged such operations and deportations of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, which raised critical questions about the efficacy of India's border management framework and coordination mechanisms.
"According to official statements, a new strategy of pushback was announced on May 10, 2025, followed by intensive operations from May 23, 2025, where over fifty individuals were apprehended. The subsequent operations on May 31, June 8, June 27, July 6, and August 3 have led to the repatriation of over three hundred individuals," Saikia wrote in the letter.
He said these recurring operations, despite the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) across the 267.5 km stretch of Assam-Bangladesh border, suggested that infiltration continued to be a serious challenge.
Stating that this situation raised several concerns, the Congress leader said the effectiveness of BSF deployment and resource allocation in challenging geographical terrain needed careful assessment.
"Second, the consistent involvement of the Assam Police in direct pushbacks points to coordination gaps between central and state security agencies. Third, the conduct of state-level pushbacks, in some cases reportedly without Foreigners Tribunal processes, may create legal ambiguities and have possible diplomatic implications with Bangladesh," Saikia said.
He requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to intervene and ensure a robust and well-coordinated approach. He felt that a comprehensive review of BSF deployment and strategies, an enhanced coordination protocol between BSF and Assam Police, and a focus on technology-based border surveillance and detection mechanisms would greatly strengthen operational effectiveness.
"Additionally, proactive diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to address the root causes of infiltration is essential to maintain bilateral trust. Finally, clear and uniform guidelines regarding jurisdiction and standard operating procedures for handling infiltrators would help align state-level actions with national policy," he further said.
The last incident of pushback from Assam took place around midnight, Thursday.
In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that 21 illegal Bangladeshi nationals, "who entered India with nefarious intentions," were pushed back to Bangladesh. Identification and pushbacks will continue, he stated.