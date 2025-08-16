Recurring pushbacks: Congress seeks ‘robust approach’ to thwart infiltration from Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: Assam's Congress on Saturday urged the Centre to review its border management measures to thwart the rising incidents of infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals.

In a letter to the Union home minister Amit Shah, Assam's leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, cited the recurring "pushback" operations being undertaken by the Assam Police along the Assam-Bangladesh border.

He said the state government had, on multiple occasions, acknowledged such operations and deportations of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, which raised critical questions about the efficacy of India's border management framework and coordination mechanisms.

"According to official statements, a new strategy of pushback was announced on May 10, 2025, followed by intensive operations from May 23, 2025, where over fifty individuals were apprehended. The subsequent operations on May 31, June 8, June 27, July 6, and August 3 have led to the repatriation of over three hundred individuals," Saikia wrote in the letter.

He said these recurring operations, despite the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) across the 267.5 km stretch of Assam-Bangladesh border, suggested that infiltration continued to be a serious challenge.