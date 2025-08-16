Shubhanshu Shukla set to return home after historic ISS mission; likely to meet PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Following his historic return from the International Space Station (ISS), India’s astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to touch the soil of India on Sunday, filled with patriotic fervour and an overwhelming desire to breathe in the air of "apna desh" (own country).

Expressing his emotions after boarding an India-bound international flight, Shukla shared a heartfelt message on his ‘X’ account, “As I sit on the plane to come back to India I have a mix of emotions running through my heart.”

Turning more nostalgic than ever before after returning from the ISS, he added further, “I am also excited about meeting all my friends, family and everyone in the country for the first time mission. I guess this is what life is- everything all at once.”

Quoting a line in Hindi, “Yuh hi chala chal rahi – Jeevan gaadi hai samay pahiya” (Just keep moving forward – life is a vehicle and time is its wheel”), Shukla, as India’s second astronaut in space after Rakesh Sharma, said, “I cannot wait to come back to India to share my experiences with all of you.”