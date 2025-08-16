Spirit of Krishna’s selfless karma is our strength, making us invincible, says CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Reiterating the purpose of the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Shree Krishna to safeguard the virtuous and to destroy evil, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said Lord Krishna turned the battlefield into the land of 'Dharma'. "The inspiration of Shri Krishna’s selfless actions gives us strength. The spirit of Shri Krishna’s selfless karma is our power, making us invincible. As long as this inspiration will remain with us, no one can harm us," said the CM. He was participating in the Janmashtami celebrations to mark the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishan in Mathura on Saturday.
Visiting the land of Lord Krishna for the 38th time during his tenure as CM, Yogi unveiled a Rs 30,000 crore master plan for the holistic development of the Braj region. The CM also inaugurated 118 projects worth Rs 646 crore. He said the master plan would connect pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul with the memories of 'Dwapar Yuga'.
He said, "Our government is committed to enrich the Braj region, thereby, respecting the sentiments of revered saints. We are making possible the works which were once considered impossible." Citing the example of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said that ten years ago, even imagining them seemed impossible, but today they have become a reality.
In Kashi, where earlier not even 50 devotees could visit together, now 50,000 devotees can have darshan at once. In Ayodhya, the grand Ram Temple is reviving the memories of 'Treta Yuga'. Similarly, a grand corridor has also been completed at Vindhyavasini Dham. He also mentioned the ropeway facility in Barsana, calling it a great relief for the elderly.
He said, "This is the benefit of development, that we are continuously working for the convenience and safety of devotees." Later, addressing a gathering, Yogi said that Mathura reflected 5,000 years of ancient history and devotion.
On Shri Krishna Janmashtami, devotees from across India and the world have converged here, he noted, adding that Lord Krishna resided in every particle of Mathura’s sacred soil — a devotion unparalleled anywhere else.
"I bow countless times to this holy land," he said. CM Yogi said he has had the privilege of joining celebrations like 'Rangotsav' and 'Janmashtami' in Mathura for several years.
He stressed on India’s role to present spirituality blended beguilingly with modern development before the world. He added that the world was eager to study India’s spiritual legacy, which, in times of global crises, was the ultimate resort to lasting peace and harmony.
The CM also mentioned the success of MahaKumbh-2025 which witnessed 67 crore devotees taking the holy dip in the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati. "Similarly, the double-engine government is working with full honesty for the uninterrupted flow and purity of Yamuna," he said.
The Chief Minister noted that India has completed 78 years of independence, while highlighting PM Narendra Modi’s vision of new resolutions for the centenary in 2047. Referring to the recent 24-hour discussion in the UP Assembly, he said society and government must work together to make Uttar Pradesh prosperous and developed by 2047.
CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 118 development projects worth Rs 646 crore for Mathura-Vrindavan. These included the inauguration of 80 projects worth about Rs 273 crore, and the foundation laying of 38 projects worth Rs 373 crores. These projects included beautification of Parikrama paths, entrance gates, restoration of kunds facilities for devotees, connectivity, water conservation, and environmental protection. Yogi also honoured the saints of the Braj region during his visit.