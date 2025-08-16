Spirit of Krishna’s selfless karma is our strength, making us invincible, says CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Reiterating the purpose of the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Shree Krishna to safeguard the virtuous and to destroy evil, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said Lord Krishna turned the battlefield into the land of 'Dharma'. "The inspiration of Shri Krishna’s selfless actions gives us strength. The spirit of Shri Krishna’s selfless karma is our power, making us invincible. As long as this inspiration will remain with us, no one can harm us," said the CM. He was participating in the Janmashtami celebrations to mark the 5252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishan in Mathura on Saturday.

Visiting the land of Lord Krishna for the 38th time during his tenure as CM, Yogi unveiled a Rs 30,000 crore master plan for the holistic development of the Braj region. The CM also inaugurated 118 projects worth Rs 646 crore. He said the master plan would connect pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul with the memories of 'Dwapar Yuga'.

He said, "Our government is committed to enrich the Braj region, thereby, respecting the sentiments of revered saints. We are making possible the works which were once considered impossible." Citing the example of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said that ten years ago, even imagining them seemed impossible, but today they have become a reality.