Standoff escalates between Governor Shukla and Himachal government over VC appointment

CHANDIGARH: The ongoing standoff between the Himachal Pradesh government and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla over the appointment of vice-chancellors for the state’s two premier agricultural universities, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserting that the Governor must abide by the government’s directives since his powers as Chancellor stem from legislative statutes rather than constitutional provisions.

The dispute escalated after the state government withdrew an advertisement for VC appointments at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (Solan) and CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (Palampur) on August 11, citing a pending amendment bill that is set to be reintroduced in the upcoming assembly session. However, the Raj Bhawan countered by extending the application deadline to August 13, insisting that the Chancellor’s authority under the existing Act empowers him to proceed independently of the council of ministers’ advice.

"The powers that the Governor enjoys as the Chancellor of a university are not constitutional but given by the Vidhan Sabha Act, so he must act on the directives of the legislature and the government," Sukhu said, adding that the cabinet had already halted the selection process on July 27. The Agriculture Secretary subsequently declared any further recruitment steps by the Governor’s office "null and void," but the Raj Bhawan maintained its stance, stating that the Chancellor’s statutory role makes him the sole authority to initiate VC appointments.

In a recent notification, the Governor clarified, "The chancellor, while exercising the statutory powers under the specific Act, is not bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers as he was not exercising his constitutional powers but is exercising his statutory powers." The two universities have been without permanent VCs since August 2023 and May 2024, respectively.

Sukhu, while expressing respect for the Governor, revealed that several key bills, including the Sukhashraya Bill and anti-corruption legislation, remain pending approval. "The bill for amendment to the Himachal Pradesh University of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry Act, 1986, had been pending with the Governor for a long time and now, he had sent it back with some objections," he said. The Chief Minister plans to personally meet the Governor to resolve the impasse, stating, "I will personally meet the Governor and discuss the issue with him as he might have been advised by some official."

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar had urged the Governor to suspend the selection process until the assembly revisits the amendment bill in the monsoon session starting August 18. However, with the Raj Bhawan continuing the recruitment drive, the standoff highlights broader tensions over gubernatorial powers and legislative oversight in the state.