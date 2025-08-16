Uttarakhand rains: 245 villages affected in 14 Years; govt spends Rs 111 crore on rehabilitation

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is reeling under the devastating impact of the annual monsoon season, with 245 villages ravaged by landslides, floods, and cloudbursts over the past 14 years. This translates to an alarming average of 17 villages lost each year, forcing thousands from their ancestral homes.
The human cost of this recurring natural fury is immense, compounded by property losses running into crores of rupees. Families are routinely uprooted, compelled to abandon their homes and seek refuge in safer locations.
So far, the state government has undertaken rehabilitation and displacement procedures for 2,629 affected families.
"The scale of this challenge is unprecedented," remarked a senior official from the State Disaster Management Authority, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We are not just managing disasters; we are constantly relocating entire communities. The financial burden is substantial, but the safety of our citizens is paramount."
Indeed, the financial strain on the state exchequer is significant. More than Rs 111 crore has already been expended on the displacement and rehabilitation of affected families. For the current fiscal year (2025-26), a budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore was made for the rehabilitation and relocation of disaster-affected villages. To date, Rs 11.44 crore has been released, facilitating the rehabilitation and displacement of 255 families across 12 villages.
The monsoon's impact is not merely a historical statistic; it's an ongoing crisis. Last year's heavy rainfall triggered numerous landslides along the vital Kedarnath Yatra routes, disrupting the pilgrimage. Over 13,000 pilgrims were safely rescued through a combination of foot and aerial operations, highlighting the immediate dangers posed by the extreme weather.
Just last month, July 2024, the fury of the rains was evident in several regions. Champawat district bore the brunt, with heavy downpours forcing 193 families into relief camps.
Simultaneously, a major landslide in Toli village, under Tehri Garhwal's Ghansali tehsil, affected 95 families, necessitating their immediate relocation to secure sites. Further south, widespread waterlogging in Sitarganj and Khatima areas of Udham Singh Nagar affected thousands more, underscoring the widespread and varied nature of the monsoon's devastating reach.
Speaking to TNIE, Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation and a prominent voice on environmental and developmental issues in Uttarakhand, said, "Rehabilitation of communities living in disaster-devastated villages or facing threats of landslides and land subsidence is rising rapidly in Uttarakhand."
Nautiyal adds, "Neglect will increase social tensions, intensify conflicts over resources, deepen mental trauma, and exert greater budgetary pressure on the state government. The looming challenge of climate and disaster-induced migration will only become more prominent with increasing extreme weather events. The state needs to address these challenges quickly and holistically."
"Apart from villages, towns like Joshimath and other highly vulnerable places such as Agastmuni, Gaurikund, Sitapur, Srinagar, Bhatwadi, Ghansali, Gopeshwar, and parts of Pauri are sitting on similar ticking time bombs," a visibly worried Nautiyal said.