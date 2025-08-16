Uttarakhand rains: 245 villages affected in 14 Years; govt spends Rs 111 crore on rehabilitation

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is reeling under the devastating impact of the annual monsoon season, with 245 villages ravaged by landslides, floods, and cloudbursts over the past 14 years. This translates to an alarming average of 17 villages lost each year, forcing thousands from their ancestral homes.

The human cost of this recurring natural fury is immense, compounded by property losses running into crores of rupees. Families are routinely uprooted, compelled to abandon their homes and seek refuge in safer locations.

So far, the state government has undertaken rehabilitation and displacement procedures for 2,629 affected families.

"The scale of this challenge is unprecedented," remarked a senior official from the State Disaster Management Authority, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We are not just managing disasters; we are constantly relocating entire communities. The financial burden is substantial, but the safety of our citizens is paramount."

Indeed, the financial strain on the state exchequer is significant. More than Rs 111 crore has already been expended on the displacement and rehabilitation of affected families. For the current fiscal year (2025-26), a budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore was made for the rehabilitation and relocation of disaster-affected villages. To date, Rs 11.44 crore has been released, facilitating the rehabilitation and displacement of 255 families across 12 villages.