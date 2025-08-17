BTech student at private university in Greater Noida dies by suicide

NOIDA: A second year engineering student at a private university in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

In his suicide note, Shivam Dey held no one responsible for his death and requested the university to refund the fee to his parents. The student also mentioned that he was unable to bear the pressure of studies, they said.

A native of Purnia in Bihar's Madhubani, Shivam was pursuing BTech in Computer Science from Sharda University in Greater Noida.

According to the family, the 24-year-old student went back to college on August 2 after returning from family trip to Vaishno Devi.

Kartik Dey, the student's father claimed that he was normal when he was at home and showed no signs of distress.

Shivam was the lone son in his family, his father works in a private company and mother is a housewife.