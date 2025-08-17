Chhattisgarh: One-sided lover's parcel bomb plot foiled; explosive smuggling racket busted

KHAIRAGARH: A 20-year-old electrician from Chhattisgarh allegedly planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a music system speaker and sent it as a gift to the husband of a woman he was infatuated with, police said on Sunday.

The accused assembled the IED using online tutorials, designing it to detonate upon being plugged in.

His Google search history showed "how to kill a person using a bomb without being caught by police," officials said.

With the arrest of the man, the police in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district have not only foiled a planned murder but also unearthed an explosive smuggling racket which supplied gelatin sticks to the accused, they said.

In a similar case in April 2023, a newly married man and his elder brother were killed after a home theatre music system received as wedding gift from his wife's former lover exploded in their house in neighbouring Kabirdham district.

In the latest case, the prime accused, Vinay Verma, and six others have been arrested, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakshya Sharma told PTI.

The others have been identified as Parmeshwar Verma (25), Gopal Verma (22), Ghasiram Verma (46), Dilip Dhimar (38), Gopal Khelwar and Khilesh Verma (19), as per the police.