Chhattisgarh uses satellite technology, force to reclaim 1,800 acres of encroached forest in tiger reserve

RAIPUR: It is often said that “the forester’s foot is the best manure for the forest.” In a remarkable achievement, Chhattisgarh has reclaimed and restored 1,800 acres of encroached forestland in the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR), safeguarding biodiversity, preventing further deforestation, reducing wildlife habitat loss and mitigating the risk of increased human-animal conflict.

Regaining the vast forest area, progressively occupied over the last 18 years, posed a serious challenge for the Chhattisgarh Forest Department. The department carried out a difficult exercise to clear the encroached designated forestlands, estimated to be worth over Rs 500 crore, said Varun Jain (IFS), Deputy Director of USTR.

The IFS officer relied on technological interventions to address patrolling gaps, reduce man-animal conflicts, and strengthen the monitoring of forests and wildlife.

As many as seven major habitats and over 300 alleged encroachers settled in the region were evicted amid strong resistance, with reports of attacks on forest staff during the anti-encroachment drive that began two years ago.

Jain sought assistance from the National Remote Sensing Centre, one of the key centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Hyderabad, acquiring satellite images from 2008–2010. He also carried out drone mapping of the encroached area to create an imagery database for 2022.