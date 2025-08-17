Cloudburst, landslide in J-K village leaves seven dead; rescue operations underway

A cloudburst struck the remote village of Jod Ghati in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district during the early hours of Sunday, claiming at least seven lives, officials confirmed.
The incident, triggered by intense overnight rainfall, severed access to the village and caused damage to land and property. The cloudburst occurred in the Rajbagh area during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
Rescue operations began after a joint team of the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the help of local volunteers, reached the scene following intense efforts to navigate the affected terrain.
Officials said that four bodies have been recovered so far, while six injured individuals have been rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment.
In related incidents, landslides were reported in Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station, as well as in Dilwan-Hutli area of Lakhanpur. However, no major damage has been reported from these areas.
Heavy rainfall across the region has led to a significant rise in the water levels of various streams and rivers, with the Ujh river currently flowing close to the danger mark.
The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and has urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid venturing near water bodies.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure safety of people.
"Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.
He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance," the office of the chief minister said on X.
It said the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
"Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote on X.
He further said, "Four casualties have been reported. In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track, National Highway, while Police Station Kathua has also been affected."
The civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action, he said, adding the situation is being continuously monitored.
"My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," he added.