Cloudburst, landslide in J-K village leaves seven dead; rescue operations underway

A cloudburst struck the remote village of Jod Ghati in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district during the early hours of Sunday, claiming at least seven lives, officials confirmed.

The incident, triggered by intense overnight rainfall, severed access to the village and caused damage to land and property. The cloudburst occurred in the Rajbagh area during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Rescue operations began after a joint team of the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the help of local volunteers, reached the scene following intense efforts to navigate the affected terrain.

Officials said that four bodies have been recovered so far, while six injured individuals have been rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment.