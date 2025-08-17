Constitution under threat, people's rights not safe as long as BJP is in power: Kharge at Voter Adhikar Yatra

SASARAM: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday charged the Election Commission with acting like an "agent" of the "dangerous" Narendra Modi government at the Centre, which posed a "threat" to the Constitution and the people's right to vote.

The veteran leader gave a stirring speech in Sasaram, a Congress stronghold in Bihar, which the party wrested back from the BJP in last year's parliamentary polls, before a fortnight-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' was flagged off by Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Kharge referred to the speech by Gandhi, who spoke before him and alleged that 1 crore voters' names were added in Maharashtra in the period between the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls held a few months later, and claimed that "all appeared to have voted for the BJP-led coalition".

The Congress president, who alleged that similar attempts were on in Bihar with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls just ahead of assembly polls, said, "The Election Commission seems to have become an agent of the government at the Centre."

He alleged that with a view to ensuring that the poll panel remained pliant, "The Modi government decided to have a Union minister in the selection committee for the Election Commission, ignoring the Supreme Court's advice that the Chief Justice of India be included".