INS Tamal concludes port call at Naples, Italy; underscores strong bilateral relations

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, was called at Naples, Italy. The port call was from August 13 to 16 during her return passage to India.

As per the Indian Navy, the visit underscored the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, which were formally elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.

INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise (Passex) with ITS Trieste, the recently commissioned Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) of the Italian Navy, prior to entering harbour at Naples.

The Indian Navy said, "Joint operations during the Passex included communication exercises, manoeuvres and flying operations and exchange of sea riders, finally culminating in a steam past. During the port call at Naples, the ship engaged in a range of activities focused on furthering defence cooperation and collaboration between India and Italy."

"Bilateral discussions with senior military and local officials, as well as professional exchanges, were the highlights of the visit. The Commanding Officer called on Vice Admiral Pierpaolo Budri, Chief of Staff of the Logistics Command of the Italian Navy and Ms Laura Lieto, Deputy Mayor of Naples," said the Navy.