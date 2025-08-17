INS Tamal concludes port call at Naples, Italy; underscores strong bilateral relations

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, was called at Naples, Italy. The port call was from August 13 to 16 during her return passage to India.
As per the Indian Navy, the visit underscored the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, which were formally elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.
INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise (Passex) with ITS Trieste, the recently commissioned Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) of the Italian Navy, prior to entering harbour at Naples.
The Indian Navy said, "Joint operations during the Passex included communication exercises, manoeuvres and flying operations and exchange of sea riders, finally culminating in a steam past. During the port call at Naples, the ship engaged in a range of activities focused on furthering defence cooperation and collaboration between India and Italy."
"Bilateral discussions with senior military and local officials, as well as professional exchanges, were the highlights of the visit. The Commanding Officer called on Vice Admiral Pierpaolo Budri, Chief of Staff of the Logistics Command of the Italian Navy and Ms Laura Lieto, Deputy Mayor of Naples," said the Navy.
Both sides discussed various initiatives under the India-Italy Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, added the Navy. INS Tamal and the Embassy of India in Rome, hosted a cultural program onboard for officials from the local Government, the Italian Navy, the Diplomatic Corps based at Rome, and representatives of UN agencies based in Italy and Italian defence industry leaders.
The Ambassador of India to the Republic of Italy, HE Vani Rao, also interacted with the ship's crew and senior officers from the Italian Navy onboard INS Tamal.
A ceremonial parade was conducted onboard on August 15 on the occasion of 79th Independence Day of India. The ship's crew also participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy of India in Rome.
The port call by INS Tamal reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Italy and the endeavour to strengthen the growing defence cooperation between the two nations. It has also provided an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and pursue further opportunities for joint engagement.
Post her departure from Naples, the ship is scheduled to visit other European and Asian ports en route to her home base in India, furthering maritime diplomacy and strengthening bilateral ties across the spectrum.
INS Tamal- The latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate
INS Tamal (F71), a multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, was commissioned in July at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. Tamal is the 51st ship being produced under India, Russia collaborative effort in the past 65 years.
Tamal is the eighth multi-role stealth frigate in the series of Project 1135.6 and the second of the additional follow-on Tushil class of ships. The first ship of Tushil class (INS Tushil) was commissioned in Russia on December 24 in the presence of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The ship embarked, post-commissioning, on her maiden passage back to her homeport of Karwar in Karnataka. Tamal, on the way, is touching various ports en route and showcasing her combat prowess. INS Tamal, manned by a crew of about 250 sailors and 26 officers, would reach India in combat-ready conditions.