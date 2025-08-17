Land subsidence on Uttarkashi route sparks safety fears ahead of monsoon

DEHRADUN: A fresh wave of concern has gripped Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district as land subsidence was reported on a key road connecting Bhatwari to Gangnani.

About one kilometre beyond Salang bridge, significant ground sinking has begun, raising alarms among locals and travellers ahead of the monsoon season. Visible cracks mar the road surface, with a section caving in, posing a serious risk to traffic.

The route is a lifeline for local villages and a crucial part of the Char Dham Yatra, serving pilgrims heading to Gangotri and Yamunotri.

A spokesperson for the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) confirmed: “Disaster relief teams equipped with necessary tools have been dispatched to the site.”

The incident comes as Uttarakhand’s Himalayan region continues to face geological instability. The recent crisis in Joshimath highlighted the area’s fragility, where unplanned construction, heavy rainfall, landslides, and river erosion contribute to ground subsidence. Experts note that the young, tectonically active Himalayan range is prone to such events, with heavy rains saturating soil and reducing its load-bearing capacity.

Jai Prakash Singh Panwar, District Disaster Management Officer, Uttarkashi, said: “We received information about land subsidence on the Bhatwari-Gangnani road. Our team conducted an initial assessment and found the situation to be serious. Clear cracks and sinking are visible, which could be dangerous for vehicle movement. The District Magistrate and BRO have inspected the site, and remedial measures are underway.”

Panwar added: “We have immediately informed the Border Roads Organization (BRO), as this route falls under their jurisdiction. BRO teams will soon conduct a detailed survey and commence necessary repair work. Our priority is to secure the road and ensure smooth traffic flow, particularly given the upcoming Char Dham Yatra season. We have also requested BRO to install barricades and warning signs.”

Environmentalist Chandan Nayal from Okhalkanda said: “Such challenges are a constant in Uttarakhand’s mountainous regions and cannot be addressed by temporary repairs alone. We need to adopt more sustainable and eco-friendly development models, keeping in mind the geological sensitivity of this region.”