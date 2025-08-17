Protests erupt in MP as Congress appoints 71 new district presidents, including six MLAs, three ex-ministers

BHOPAL: The Congress party’s attempt to revive its organisation in Madhya Pradesh has been overshadowed by widespread protests and resignations, after the appointment of 71 new district presidents triggered anger among leaders and workers across the state.

Six sitting MLAs and ten former legislators, including three former ministers, have been given the responsibility of rebuilding the party in their respective districts of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The appointments were made nearly two and a half months after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched the party’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan from Bhopal on 3 June. The long-awaited list of new district presidents was released on Saturday.

The 71 newly appointed chiefs include six sitting MLAs, among them former ministers Jaivardhan Singh, who has been made chief of his native Guna district, and Omkar Singh Markam, who has been appointed in Dindori district. Other sitting MLAs given responsibility are Mahesh Parmar (Ujjain Rural), Sanjay Uikey (Balaghat), Devendra Patel (Raisen) and Siddharth Kushwah (Satna Rural).

Jaivardhan Singh, a third-time MLA, is the son of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Omkar Singh Markam, a four-time tribal MLA, was earlier in the race for the posts of state party president and Leader of Opposition.

Ten former MLAs have also been appointed district presidents, including Mukesh Patel (Alirajpur), Vipin Vankhede (Indore Rural), Kunwar Saurabh Singh (Katni), Dr Ashok Marskole (Mandla), Sunita Patel (Narsinghpur), former minister Priyavrat Singh (Rajgarh), Harsh Vijay Gahlot (Ratlam Rural), Nilay Daga (Betul), Sanjay Yadav (Jabalpur Rural) and Jatan Uikey (Pandhurna).

Among the new appointees are four women, including ex-MLA Sunita Patel, and two Muslims, Arif Iqbal Siddiqui (Satna Urban) and Anis Khan (Panna). Of the 71 chiefs, 21 have been reappointed. More than half (51%) belong to reserved categories, women or minorities, including 12 OBCs, 10 STs, 8 SCs, 4 women and 2 Muslims.

While the appointments are aimed at reviving the organisation after the party’s poor performance in the 2023 Vidhan Sabha and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they have led to strong protests.