Protests erupt in MP as Congress appoints 71 new district presidents, including six MLAs, three ex-ministers

BHOPAL: The Congress party’s attempt to revive its organisation in Madhya Pradesh has been overshadowed by widespread protests and resignations, after the appointment of 71 new district presidents triggered anger among leaders and workers across the state.
Six sitting MLAs and ten former legislators, including three former ministers, have been given the responsibility of rebuilding the party in their respective districts of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.
The appointments were made nearly two and a half months after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched the party’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan from Bhopal on 3 June. The long-awaited list of new district presidents was released on Saturday.
The 71 newly appointed chiefs include six sitting MLAs, among them former ministers Jaivardhan Singh, who has been made chief of his native Guna district, and Omkar Singh Markam, who has been appointed in Dindori district. Other sitting MLAs given responsibility are Mahesh Parmar (Ujjain Rural), Sanjay Uikey (Balaghat), Devendra Patel (Raisen) and Siddharth Kushwah (Satna Rural).
Jaivardhan Singh, a third-time MLA, is the son of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Omkar Singh Markam, a four-time tribal MLA, was earlier in the race for the posts of state party president and Leader of Opposition.
Ten former MLAs have also been appointed district presidents, including Mukesh Patel (Alirajpur), Vipin Vankhede (Indore Rural), Kunwar Saurabh Singh (Katni), Dr Ashok Marskole (Mandla), Sunita Patel (Narsinghpur), former minister Priyavrat Singh (Rajgarh), Harsh Vijay Gahlot (Ratlam Rural), Nilay Daga (Betul), Sanjay Yadav (Jabalpur Rural) and Jatan Uikey (Pandhurna).
Among the new appointees are four women, including ex-MLA Sunita Patel, and two Muslims, Arif Iqbal Siddiqui (Satna Urban) and Anis Khan (Panna). Of the 71 chiefs, 21 have been reappointed. More than half (51%) belong to reserved categories, women or minorities, including 12 OBCs, 10 STs, 8 SCs, 4 women and 2 Muslims.
While the appointments are aimed at reviving the organisation after the party’s poor performance in the 2023 Vidhan Sabha and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they have led to strong protests.
In Guna district, the home turf of former CM Digvijaya Singh, supporters of his son Jaivardhan Singh burnt effigies of state party president Jitu Patwari in Raghogarh, calling the appointment a clear attempt to “sideline him to district-level politics.”
In tribal-dominated Dindori, party leader Ajay Sahu announced on social media that effigies of Jitu Patwari would be burnt across all blocks of the district to protest against the “politically downsizing” of Omkar Singh Markam. Another Congress leader in the district, Rajesh Marawi, said: “A leader who was being seen by the tribal community as future CM of the state, has been downsized as district party chief, this is shocking.”
In Bhopal, the reappointment of Praveen Saxena has sparked resentment. Former district president Monu Saxena, who was also a contender, criticised the decision on social media, accusing the leadership of ignoring Rahul Gandhi’s call for fresh organisation-building.
In Indore, new city unit president Chintu Chouksey and rural unit president Vipin Wankhede are facing opposition. Former women’s wing chief Sakshi Shukla Daga expressed her anger online, while divisional spokesperson Sunny Rajpal resigned from his post.
Dissatisfaction has also emerged in Ujjain (Rural), where supporters are opposing the appointment of sitting MLA Mahesh Parmar, and in Satna, where workers are unhappy over the appointment of local MLA Siddharth Kushwaha as Satna Rural chief.
The dissent has been accompanied by a series of resignations. In Burhanpur, Hemant Patil, district spokesperson and president of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Cell, stepped down in protest. Supporters of former state party chief and ex-Union minister Arun Yadav reportedly held a closed-door meeting in the same district after being denied representation.
In Dewas, Gautam Bantu Gurjar, considered close to state party chief Jitu Patwari, quit the party after being denied appointment as Dewas Rural unit chief.
Although the appointments were finalised under the supervision of Rahul Gandhi, party insiders claim former CM Kamal Nath still retains a strong hold, with around ten of his loyalists finding place among the new district presidents.
