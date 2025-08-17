Punjab sees steepest decline in PM-Kisan beneficiaries with 49 per cent drop in five years

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has recorded the steepest fall in the country in the number of beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan scheme, with figures dropping by nearly 49 per cent over the past five years.

Beneficiaries fell from 23.01 lakh between December 2019 and March 2020, the highest-ever recorded in the state when farmers received Rs 466.47 crore, to just 11.34 lakh between April and July 2025, who received Rs 387.76 crore.

Recently, in reply to an unstarred question raised by Congress MP from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur stated that in the financial year 2025-26, Rs 63,500 crore had been allocated for the PM-Kisan scheme.

“The 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme was released on August 2, 2025 and more than 9.71 crore beneficiaries received benefits amounting to more than Rs 20,500 crore. Out of this, more than 11.34 lakh beneficiaries from Punjab received the benefit amounting to Rs 387.76 crore,” the reply stated.

It added that a farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured the benefits of the scheme reach all farmers across the country without the involvement of intermediaries.

“Maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries, the Government of India has disbursed over Rs 3.90 lakh crore through 20 instalments since the inception of the scheme,” it noted.