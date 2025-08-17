Rahul Gandhi calls SIR 'conspiracy' to steal votes in Bihar elections

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused ruling BJP of attempting to manipulate elections across India and said efforts were being made to repeat the same in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Addressing people at the launch of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' at Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas district, Rahul reiterated his resolve to not allow the manipulation of votes in the forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

"People of Bihar will also not allow BJP to manipulate votes," he asserted. The Congress MP said, "I am telling you from this stage that Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections are being stolen across the country. Their latest conspiracy is to conduct the special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar and steal the Bihar elections as well. All of us have come to this stage to tell you that we will not let them steal this election."

He also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of data after the elections. "When I held a press conference on vote theft, Election Commission asked me to submit an affidavit. When BJP leaders held a press conference a few days ago, no affidavit was demanded from them," he alleged.