Uttarakhand proposes legislation to give minority status to non-muslim educational institutions

DEHRADUN: In a sweeping reform poised to redefine the landscape of minority education, the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has decided to scrap the long-standing Madarsa Education Board Act and replace it with a comprehensive Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Act.

This crucial decision was taken during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, paving the way for a more inclusive and transparent educational framework.

The proposed legislation, scheduled to be tabled in the state assembly session commencing on Tuesday in Gairsain, aims to extend the benefits of minority educational institution status beyond the Muslim community, which was previously the sole beneficiary.

"This is a landmark decision aimed at fostering transparency and ensuring quality education across all minority institutions," a senior government official stated, requesting anonymity. "It will be the first such act in the country designed to establish a clear process for recognizing educational institutions established by minority communities, while simultaneously ensuring excellence in education."