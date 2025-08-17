Uttarakhand proposes legislation to give minority status to non-muslim educational institutions

DEHRADUN: In a sweeping reform poised to redefine the landscape of minority education, the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has decided to scrap the long-standing Madarsa Education Board Act and replace it with a comprehensive Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Act.
This crucial decision was taken during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, paving the way for a more inclusive and transparent educational framework.
The proposed legislation, scheduled to be tabled in the state assembly session commencing on Tuesday in Gairsain, aims to extend the benefits of minority educational institution status beyond the Muslim community, which was previously the sole beneficiary.
"This is a landmark decision aimed at fostering transparency and ensuring quality education across all minority institutions," a senior government official stated, requesting anonymity. "It will be the first such act in the country designed to establish a clear process for recognizing educational institutions established by minority communities, while simultaneously ensuring excellence in education."
Under the new bill, other minority communities, including Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis, will also be eligible for recognition and support for their educational establishments. Sunday's cabinet decision effectively nullifies the Madarsa Education Board Act of 2016, which was enacted by the previous Congress government.
Sources indicate that an authority will be constituted under the new Act, bringing all minority educational institutions under a single regulatory umbrella – a first for any state in India. The existing Madarsa Education Board, which currently governs 452 registered madrasas, primarily dealt with Muslim educational institutions. This board is slated to cease operations by July 1, 2026.
However, the new Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Act will regulate educational institutions of all religious minorities, including Muslims, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians. The concept of this new law reportedly followed the Dhami government's actions against a significant number of allegedly "illegal madrasas" in the state, underscoring the perceived need for a more transparent system for minority-run educational institutions.
The cabinet's resolution specifically mandates the repeal of the Uttarakhand Madarsa Education Board Act, 2016 and the Uttarakhand Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madarsa Recognition Rules, 2019. Notably, both these acts will be deemed null and void from July 1, 2016, implying that no separate education board or recognition rules will remain effective for madrasas in the state.
While the government asserts that this new legislation will offer better opportunities to all classes in society, the opposition has voiced strong criticism. Ashish Nautiyal, a spokesperson for the Congress state unit, dismissed the move as politically motivated. "With elections approaching in the state, this is clearly an election stunt by the BJP," Nautiyal stated, adding, "It is characteristic of the BJP's modus operandi; they do not rest until they incite Hindu-Muslim tension."
However, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, Chairman, Uttarakhand Madrassa Board, told TNIE, "Children will receive quality education, integrating into the mainstream. While Congress pursued long-term appeasement politics, this new change ensures better schooling. The Chief Minister's inclusive step will ensure welfare for children from all sections."