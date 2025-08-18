14-year-old stabbed to death during clash between Class 10 students in Ghazipur school

LUCKNOW: A clash between two groups of Class 10 students of a private school in Ghazipur district has claimed the life of 14-year-old Aditya Verma, who was stabbed to death on Monday morning. The assailant and two more students who tried to save Verma also suffered injuries in this clash. All the injured were rushed to hospital.

According to Ghazipur ASP Gyanendra Nath, two groups of students clashed in Sunbeam School in Maharajganj area between 8:30 am and 9 am on Monday. During the clash, one student attacked others with a knife, injuring Aditya Verma of Yusufpur Muhammadabad. The assailant and two more students were also injured in the clash.

All three injured were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared Aditya dead upon arrival. The other students, identified as Sahil, Abhinav, and Naman, are currently undergoing treatment.

Senior police officials interrogated the students present at the incident site at the time of the clash, while school administration officials and teachers were also called for questioning.

Following the initial investigation, police said that the matter was a personal dispute between two groups. Both groups had clashed last week as well.