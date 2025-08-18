‘3,000 bighas? Is this a joke’: Gauhati HC baulks at land allotment to cement firm in tribal district

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court, in a hearing last week, expressed shock over the allotment of 3,000 bighas (around 4 square kilometers) of land to a private cement company in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

“3,000 bighas? What is going on? 3,000 bighas allotted to a private company?” Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi said during a recent hearing, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

When G Goswami, counsel for Mahabal Cements, argued, “It’s a barren land,” Justice Medhi retorted, “We know how barren is NC Hills. 3,000 bighas? What kind of a decision is this? Is this some kind of a joke or what?”

At this, the counsel said, “We need it,” but the judge responded, “Your need is not the issue. Public interest is the issue.”

A batch of petitions has been filed by local villagers resisting eviction. The company has also filed one seeking protection, alleging that miscreants were interfering with its operations.

Dima Hasao, a hill district, is administered by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The BJP-ruled council approved the land allotment.

In its order of August 12, the court said that a cursory glance at the case revealed the land sought to be allotted was about 3,000 bighas, which “itself appeared to be extraordinary.”

It directed the council to produce relevant records, including the policy under which such a large tract of land could be allotted to a factory.

“The aforesaid direction has been given by taking into account that the district is a Sixth Schedule district under the Constitution of India where the priority has to be given to the rights and interest of the tribal people residing there,” the order said.

The court noted that the area in question, Umrangso, is recognised as an environmental hotspot with hot springs, migratory bird stopovers and wildlife.