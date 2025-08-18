4-day-old infant dies in GMCH, family alleges negligence by on-duty staff

GUWAHATI: The family of a four-day-old infant who died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday morning after being found hanging from wires of a medical equipment inside the NICU has raised allegations of negligence against the on-duty staff, leading the authorities to order an inquiry into the matter.

The infant was admitted at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the GMCH here, where the incident happened.

GMCH principal Dr Achyut Baishya said the baby was born in the hospital on Friday and diagnosed with infection.

"The baby had also developed jaundice, which is common in newborns. Accordingly, she was being given photo-therapy at the NICU when the unfortunate incident occurred this morning," he said.

Dr Baishya said the on-duty nurse was inside the glass room in the NICU, preparing milk for the admitted babies as it was feeding time.

"Some of the mothers came to feed their babies, and it was one of them who apparently spotted one infant lying on the floor and the other hanging by the wires of the photo-therapy machine. Doctors and nurses were immediately alerted, but the second infant could not be resuscitated. The infant who was found on the floor was unharmed," the principal said.

He claimed that this was the first such incident of an infant falling off from the cot in the NICU of the GMCH, and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.