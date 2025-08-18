As Opposition skips special session, Tharoor lauds Shukla’s ISS mission as ‘powerful symbol’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday hailed astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS), describing it as a “powerful symbol” of India’s human spaceflight ambitions and a crucial stepping stone to the upcoming Gaganyaan programme.
“Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the ISS. It served as a stepping stone to our nation’s own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan,” Tharoor said in a post on X.
Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had urged Opposition parties to join a special Lok Sabha discussion on Shukla’s mission and India’s space programme. However, several Opposition leaders, demanding a debate on alleged voter fraud, stayed away from the session.
Tharoor underlined that Shukla’s flight had provided the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with “invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations,” including first-hand insights into launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity. These inputs, he said, would play a critical role in “de-risking and refining” the Gaganyaan mission.
The senior Congress leader also noted that Shukla’s mission tested Indian systems and protocols in a live space environment and generated important scientific findings, from studies on human health to plant growth experiments , which will directly aid the design of life-support and medical systems for India’s future crewed flights.
Highlighting the diplomatic impact, Tharoor said the mission reinforced India’s role in “global space diplomacy,” showcasing its readiness to collaborate internationally and paving the way for joint research and investment opportunities.
“Commander Shukla’s historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India’s ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation’s imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths and space studies , all essential for sustaining India’s long-term space goals. Well done,” Tharoor said.
The astronaut, who recently returned from the ISS, is later scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brief him on his maiden mission.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha paid glowing tribute to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, hailing his pioneering journey aboard the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS as a “new chapter” in India’s space story.
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh led the commemoration, stressing that Shukla’s feat symbolised the nation’s rising human spaceflight ambitions. “It is sad to see that the Opposition’s anger can be against the government, but today, their absence unfortunately registers as disregard for the valour of an Indian astronaut, a Gaganyaatri, and a dedicated IAF pilot,” he said, urging members to rise above politics during such moments of national celebration.
Despite protests from Opposition benches, MPs across the House underlined the transformative impact of Shukla’s mission, calling it an inspiration for young Indians and a vital stepping stone to the upcoming Gaganyaan programme. They also hailed ISRO’s achievements, including Chandrayaan-3’s landing at the Moon’s south pole and the preparations for Chandrayaan-4.
Shukla’s Ax-4 mission, conducted with international partners, was seen as invaluable in providing ISRO with live data and operational experience that cannot be replicated in simulations, while also reinforcing India’s standing in global space diplomacy.