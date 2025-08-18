BJP dares Opposition to dissolve state assemblies, says protests over Bihar voter list meant to shield infiltrators

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday dared INDIA bloc parties to dissolve state assemblies where they are in power if they doubt the Election Commission's fairness, and alleged that their sole aim behind protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is to shield infiltrators.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters that it has become Rahul Gandhi's habit to cry "chor chor", claiming that it is ironic that leaders like him or RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is on bail in a corruption case like the Congress leader, are charging constitutional bodies with theft.

He alleged that parties like the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) seek "complete chaos" in India and want the country to resemble the unrest seen in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

His attack on opposition parties came after eight of them, including the Congress, TMC, SP, DMK and RJD, hit out at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that instead of responding to questions raised by them, he chose to attack them at his presser on Sunday.

The ruling alliance and the Opposition have been involved in a war of words over the SIR of electoral rolls, with the latter forcing a virtual washout of Parliament's Monsoon session over the issue since it began on July 21.

The only business that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been able to conduct smoothly was a two-day discussion in each of the House over Operation Sindoor.

Accusing Gyanesh Kumar of acting like a BJP spokesperson, opposition parties said he failed to answer their questions on the SIR and issues related to the voter list irregularities.

Patra asserted that the CEC made a point-by-point "technical rebuttal" to the charges levelled by opposition leaders like Gandhi but they are deliberately crying foul.

"They want a chaotic situation to develop in India and benefit politically. This is their attempt," he said.