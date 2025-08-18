Burglars break into Surat factory, flee with diamonds worth Rs 25 crore

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's Surat, also known as the diamond hub of India, witnessed one of the biggest heists in recent years as burglars broke into Diamond Company in Kapodra during the festive holidays and stole diamonds worth over Rs 25 crore, cash, and CCTV-DVRs.

Taking advantage of a three-day holiday shutdown, the gang struck the factory located on the fourth floor of a building in Kapoorwadi. Before forcing their way in, they had disabled the fire alarm outside the factory so that no siren would ring while they used their gas cutter. With only one entry point available, they smashed the wooden door and slipped inside.

What ensured the heist's success was the absence of CCTV cameras on that floor.

Once inside, the gang showed no hesitation. They removed the office glass panel to reach the main chamber and cut open a three-layered safe, leaving behind a 12x10 inch hole as proof of their precision.The burglars also dismantled one outside camera and two inside cameras, ensuring no trace of their movement remained. By carrying away the DVRs, they eliminated digital evidence also.

The alarm bells rang only when the owner returned after the holidays. Police rushed in with teams from the DCP, ACP, city crime branch, and forensic experts.

Investigators collected traces, including a lighter, while probing the scene. Early estimates suggest it took the thieves nearly two hours to slice through the fortified locker, indicating they were not amateurs but a gang armed with modern tools.