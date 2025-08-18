EC should first give affidavit that voter list is clean, then we'll also follow: Congress

Kanhaiya Kumar alleged that the BJP wants to do "vote chori" and "steal the Constitution".

"Before the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP raised the slogan of 'Ab ki baar 400 paar' and some of their outspoken leaders removed the lid on the conspiracy to change the Constitution," he claimed.

In Haryana and Maharashtra, opinion polls suggested that a Congress government would be formed but the opposite happened, Kanhaiya Kumar said.

"We asked for a machine-readable format but they refused. The EC kept saying that there is no problem but now they are saying that 'we are doing SIR to correct the issues in the voter list'," he said.

"The EC itself is saying there is something wrong in the voter list, which means that it was lying before," Kumar said.

When Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi gave proof of the irregularities in the vote' list, the EC asked him to file an affidavit, he said.

"It seemed a BJP spokesperson is speaking. And there was no reply given in the press conference," Kanhaiya Kumar said.

"We have found several irregularities. All BLOs (booth-level officers) are not getting forms filled door-to-door. The EC wants to give only data they are not bothered whether it is right or wrong. Dead people found mention in lists and living people are removed from it," he said.

"If the EC gives affidavit, we are also prepared to give an affidavit. They must show their papers first," Kumar said.

Asked what sort of affidavit they should give, Kumar said the EC's paper is a voter list and it should give it in a machine-readable format.

"Give an affidavit in the Supreme Court that your voters list is clean and then we will also give an affidavit that there are irregularities in the existing voter list," he said.