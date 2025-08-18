Faith triumphs: Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage breaks all records amidst Himalayan fury

DEHRADUN: Faith and unwavering devotion have once again proven stronger than the formidable challenges posed by nature, as pilgrims flock to Uttarakhand's revered Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib.
Despite treacherous weather, cloudbursts and landslide-blocked routes, over 42 lakh devotees had visited these holy sites by Sunday evening.
Hemkund Sahib, the sacred Sikh shrine, has notably achieved a new milestone, welcoming a record number of pilgrims.
The complexities and road obstacles along the paths to the Char Dhams and Hemkund Sahib have been rendered insignificant by the sheer dedication of the devotees. This indomitable spirit was particularly evident among pilgrims heading to Hemkund Sahib, the meditation site of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.
"By Sunday, the number of pilgrims visiting Char Dham had crossed 4,206,386," Yogendra Gangwar, Joint Director of the Uttarakhand Tourism Department's pilgrimage division, told TNIE. He further elaborated on the breakdown, stating,
"This includes 1,459,752 pilgrims who visited Kedarnath and 1,250,582 devotees from India and abroad who arrived to offer prayers at Badrinath."
Gangwar also provided figures for the other sacred sites. "The number of pilgrims reaching Yamunotri Dham so far this time has been 586,492, while Gangotri Dham's pilgrim count reached 669,214 on August 5. Subsequently, due to the Dharali disaster, the route has been closed for the past 12 days, preventing further pilgrims from visiting," he explained.
Highlighting a remarkable achievement, Gangwar confirmed, "The prominent Sikh pilgrimage site of Hemkund Sahib has witnessed a record arrival of devotees this time."
By Monday, a staggering 240,596 devotees had undertaken the pilgrimage. This figure has already surpassed the previous record of 240,133 set in 2019, making it the highest recorded in the shrine's history – with two months still remaining before its annual winter closure.
According to the Survey of India, Hemkund Sahib is situated in the Himalayas at an elevation of 4,632 metres (15,200 ft). The revered site is distinctively surrounded by seven mountain peaks, each adorned with a 'Nishan Sahib' flag on its cliff.
A distinct sight on the winding Garhwal mountain roads are the convoys of Sikh pilgrims, often young devotees, travelling approximately 500 to 650 kilometres from Punjab in private vehicles or on motorcycles adorned with flags, symbolising their profound faith and unwavering resolve.
Narinder Jeet Singh Bindra, President of Gurdwara Hemkunt Sahib Trust, said, "The BJP government's Rs 2,730.13 crore Shri Hemkund Sahib ropeway project is a significant development for Uttarakhand. This 12.4 km ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, providing all-weather access to the revered Sikh shrine and easing the 21 km trek for devotees, a major relief for pilgrims."
A Sikh preacher in Dehradun, Bhai Karan Singh, told this daily, "Sri Hemkunt Sahib holds profound significance in Sikhism. It is where Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, meditated before transcending to the divine realm. His spiritual journey there inspires countless Sikhs, fostering a deep connection to their spiritual heritage."