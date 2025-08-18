From battlefields to tourist destinations: Siachen, Galwan to be developed as new attractions in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: The Siachen glacier, the world’s highest battle ground, and Galwan Valley, where Indian and Chinese troops were involved in deadly clash in 2020, in Ladakh Union Territory would be developed as new tourist attractions in the cold desert.

“Siachen and Galwan are also being developed to promote tourism. It will offer tourists a unique opportunity to witness the unmatched natural beauty as well as the spirit of courage and sacrifice associated with Ladakh’s frontier regions,” Ladakh UT Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta said during a felicitation programme organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad in Jammu yesterday.

Siachen glacier is the world’s highest battleground with troops of India and Pakistan in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation. It is located in the Karakoram Range, at an altitude of around 20,000 feet, and is the highest militarised zone globally.

The Galwan Valley in Ladakh witnessed fierce clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.

At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in the first deadly military confrontation between the two countries since 1975.