India-China ties rest on ‘three mutuals’; differences can't become disputes: EAM Jaishankar to Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that India-China relations must be guided by “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest,” while differences between the two countries “must not become disputes.”

The two leaders met in Delhi shortly after Wang arrived on a two-day visit, primarily to hold the next round of Special Representatives dialogue on the border dispute with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

“This occasion provides us an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

“Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict,” he added.

Jaishankar said the talks would cover “economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges,” and that he would follow up on concerns raised during his visit to China in July.

Wang, for his part, highlighted areas of cooperation and confidence-building measures. “...We maintained peace and tranquillity in the border areas and resumed the Indian pilgrimage to Mount Gang Renpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in the Xijang Autonomous Region.”

“We shared confidence to dispel interference, expand cooperation and to further consolidate the momentum of improvement development of China-India relations, so that while pursuing our respective rejuvenation, we can contribute to each other's success and provide the most needed certainty to Asia and the world...” he said.

The Chinese foreign minister's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Subsequent disengagement agreements at some friction points have eased the standoff, and both sides have recently taken steps to stabilise ties, including an understanding on patrolling arrangements ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit.

Restarting border trade across their icy and high-altitude Himalayan border is expected to feature high on Wang's agenda. Its resumption would be significant for its symbolism, and follows agreements to return direct flights and issue tourist visas.

Wang’s visit precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

Warming ties between China and India come as relations between New Delhi and Washington are strained. Caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff war, both countries have moved to mend ties.