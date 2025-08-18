Indian-origin law graduate makes history as one of England's youngest solicitors at age of 21

Indian-origin law graduate Krishangi Meshram has made history as one of the youngest to become a solicitor in England. At 21 years of age, Meshram is now the youngest solicitor in England and Wales, after graduating from The Open University (OU) at just 18.

Along with the historical achievement, Meshram also had another milestone by getting featured in the Law Society Gazette's August 1 copy.

Meshram, who hails from Mayapur in West Bengal, took an interest in law and started her journey at just 15, making an informed and thoughtful decision to enrol with OU in England's Milton Keynes, as she wished for a UK degree but without having to leave her parents and young sister.

"As I had studied British qualifications, I was keen to complete my degree at a university in the UK. However, at only 15, I didn’t want to move away from my parents and younger sister. My family and I are also lucky enough to travel a lot, so I needed a study option that I could take with me on our adventures around the world. This is when I found out about the OU – it ticked all the boxes. I could utilise the open entry policy so I could start a degree without A Levels, I’d be studying at a UK university, where I could remain living at home and carry on travelling with my family," Meshram was quoted as saying by the OU.